Elmira veteran turns love of cooking into new business

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – An Elmira area veteran is living out his dream of owning his own food service business. John Stanley first joined the U.S. Army right after 9/11 and is a retired Army vet who served 2-and-a-half tours in Iraq. John is also a chef who, with the help of the Army, studied at a Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Korea.

Stanley has feed two-star generals and thousands of our troops. Now, he’s bringing his culinary expertise back home to the Elmira area with Sgt Stanley’s Meal Prep & Catering LLC. He offers unique dishes from around the world, including vegan.

“I felt there was a need for ethnic food, international foods,” said Stanley. “The cool thing is, the menu is based on my travels all over the world,” he shared.

With his mom (and sous chef) Rehana Stanley by his side, John started his business back in November. It’s based out of the newly renovated and spacious kitchen at First Presbyterian Church Elmira, on West Clinton Street. Customers can pre-order through their website or by calling (607) 873-4596.

There are also pickup and delivery options.

“We also offer a meal plan prep,” Stanley. “So, if you were to order for 7-days I can pre-make those meals for you. All you’ll need to do is pop it into your oven or microwave,” he explained.

Stanley recently teamed up with local dietitian Alexander Salisbury of Nexus Nutrition to create a menu of perfectly portioned meals for those who are health conscience. “It’s a 12-menu item,” said Stanley. “It’s specifically designed for portion control and those who have special needs for their diet,” he continued.

Right now, Stanley offers lunch and dinner meals Mondays-Wednesdays. He’s looking to expand to Fridays soon. To learn more about ordering from Sgt Stanley’s Meal Prep & Catering LLC check out his website.