ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Vietnam War veteran will be inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame on Memorial Day this year.

State Senator Tom O’Mara announced that Dennis “Denny” Wolfe, Sr.—founder of the Elmira Vietnam War Museum—would be inducted on May 30, 2022. “Denny has done anything and everything he could through the Vietnam War Museum he founded in Elmira to ensure that the legacy and the service of America’s Vietnam War veterans will always be remembered,” O’Mara said.

Wolfe was born in Elmira and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 to serve with the 1st Air Cavalry Division. He served as a Helicopter Crew Chief until he was discharged in 1968.

He returned home and in 1993 started developing his idea of what would become the Vietnam War Museum at 1200 Davis Street in Elmira. The Museum later opened in 2009.

Wolfe has dedicated his life to helping and supporting local veterans, O’Mara said. He “gives back to the local community in countless ways, including advocacy and assistance for area veterans, assisting the annual “Wreaths Across America” observance at the Woodlawn National Cemetery, and sponsoring a

college scholarship award for local students.”

The virtual induction ceremony can be viewed at noon on May 30 on the New York State Senate website.