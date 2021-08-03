Elmira now has a spending plan for their American Rescue Plan funding

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – The City of Elmira now has a set plan of where they are allocating the funds received from the American Rescue Plan. The City Council overwhelmingly voted 4-2 to pass recommendations made by an internal committee last week.

At the meeting, one council member raised an objection as to how these recommendations were drafted, and the inclusivity of the process. Mayor Dan Mandell told 18 News after the meeting that although a big portion of the plan was developed by that internal committee, all councilmembers were included.

“I met with them several times… To say that he wasn’t included in that is disingenuous and it’s a flat-out lie,” said Mandell.

The recommendations were developed by an internal committee consisting of Mayor Dan Mandell, Deputy Mayor Joseph Duffy, Councilmember Brent Stermer, Community Development Director Emma Miran, City Chamberlain Charmain Cattan, and the City Manager, P. Michael Collins.

The City of Elmira was awarded $28 million under the American Rescue Plan, and the city has received half of it for this year. The City of Elmira has decided they will be utilizing the $14 million as followed:

· Approximately 35% for Investments in Water, Sewer, and Broadband Infrastructure

· Approximately 23% will be designated for Assistance to Households, Small Businesses, and Nonprofits

· Approximately 17% will be designated for Lost Revenue 2020 Actual versus 2019 Actual

· Approximately 17% will be designated for Tourism

· Approximately 8% will be designated for Premium Pay for Employees

The City Council will be meeting again on August 16th, 2021.