ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County’s only official warming station is extending its hours through next Wednesday because of the low overnight temperatures.

According to Katie Rhodes from Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, the warming station located at 160 High St. in Elmira (next to St. Joseph’s Hospital) will temporarily be open from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. These hours will last through Wednesday, Jan. 24 due to the winter weather.

Those who need shelter before the warming station opens can check in to the Elmira Police Department starting at 4 p.m. and wait in the heated lobby until the warming center opens.

The warming station is able to house up to 48 individuals in cubicle-style living spaces. If the station fills up, people seeking shelter will be housed in hotels around Chemung County that are typically used to house the homeless, according to Chemung County Commissioner of Social Services Brian Hart. New York State will be paying 100% of these housing costs due to there being an active Code Blue alert.

According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, Code Blue alerts must be called when temperatures are expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill for at least two hours overnight. Homeless people who request shelter during a Cold Blue cannot be denied housing. New York State reimburses municipalities for all Code Blue-related homeless housing costs.