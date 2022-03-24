ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Water Board has announced its schedule for spring hydrant flushing.

Hydrant Flushing is used to help maintain water quality and ensure the operation of the systems hydrants. The Elmira Water Board will begin flushing hydrants on Thursday, March 31, and plans to complete the process on April 18.

The Water Board will begin by flushing large mains during the day on March 31 and April 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Small main hydrant flushing will be done in the late evening and early morning to minimize discolored water problems for customers.

Week of April 3 – April 8: Hydrants on the North Side of the Chemung River, North to McCanns Boulevard, and west to the point at Church and Water Streets. This will cover the eastside, northside, downtown areas of Elmira, and parts of West Elmira.

Week of April 10 – April 15: Continuing on Hydrants on the North Side of the Chemung River, North of McCanns Boulevard, including Elmira Heights and Horseheads, and west to include the remainder of West Elmira. All remaining hydrants south of the river.

High-pressure areas of West Elmira, Elmira Heights and the town of Southport will all be flushed during the week of April 18.

The specific list of Hydrants being flushed is below.

Elmira Water Board officials advise that discolored water problems may affect certain areas, however, they say that it should clear up within an hour. The Board says that discolored water doesn’t present health problems, but could affect those doing laundry.

When flushing is taking place in your area, the board recommends running cold water to make sure you don’t have discolored water and to reduce the potential of discolored water negatively affecting your hot water tank.

For more information on specific hydrants being flushed, contact the Elmira Water Board’s Main Office at 733-9179 ext. 1201 or 1202 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.