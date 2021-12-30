Elmira Wegmans employee arrested for providing alcohol to minor during compliance check

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police arrested an Elmira Wegmans employee for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor during a compliance check.

According to New York State Police, Shelby Morseman was arrested for unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree involving alcohol.

State Police tell 18 News they conducted multiple Alcoholic Beverage Control Law compliance checks and that Wegmans was the only establishment that recorded a violation.

A Wegmans spokesperson tells 18 News they are “aware of the incident and are investigating it internally.”

State Police opened their investigation on Dec. 28 at 3:44 p.m. and Morseman was arrested nearly 24 hours later on the 29th.

New York law defines Moreman’s charge as a person who allegedly “gives or sells or causes to be given or sold any alcoholic beverage, as defined by section three of the alcoholic beverage control law, to a person less than twenty-one years old.”

Morseman was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now