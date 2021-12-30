Elmira Wegmans employee arrested for providing alcohol to minor during compliance check

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police arrested an Elmira Wegmans employee for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor during a compliance check.

According to New York State Police, Shelby Morseman was arrested for unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree involving alcohol.

State Police tell 18 News they conducted multiple Alcoholic Beverage Control Law compliance checks and that Wegmans was the only establishment that recorded a violation.

A Wegmans spokesperson tells 18 News they are “aware of the incident and are investigating it internally.”

State Police opened their investigation on Dec. 28 at 3:44 p.m. and Morseman was arrested nearly 24 hours later on the 29th.

New York law defines Moreman’s charge as a person who allegedly “gives or sells or causes to be given or sold any alcoholic beverage, as defined by section three of the alcoholic beverage control law, to a person less than twenty-one years old.”

Morseman was issued an appearance ticket and released.