ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Weis Gas-N-Go fuel center on North Main Street has officially opened with six new pumps.

The gas center will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

During the ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Weis Markets representatives will present $500 to the Elmira Animal Shelter.