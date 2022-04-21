ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been arrested for allegedly distributing an intimate photo of another person, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicole Aloi, 38, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on April 20 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Aloi allegedly disseminated a “lewd image of another person via electronic media.”

Aloi was charged with Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image (a class-A misdemeanor). She was issued a ticket to appear at the Southport Town Court at a later date.