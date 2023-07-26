AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle out of Avoca back in January of 2023.

According to the Chemung Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Sunni M. Clark was arrested on Wednesday, July 26, and has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree.

Police say the event stems from an event back in January where Clark is alleged to have stolen a vehicle in Avoca and then caused damage to it in the Town of Lindley.

Clark was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and is being held without bail.