Elmira woman arrested on drug charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jessica Hootman, 34, of Elmira was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant issued by the Town of Big Flats court.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Hootman was wanted for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. The warrant was issued by the court on Aug. 20, 2021.

Hootman is being held in Chemung County Jail on separate charges and will appear in Big Flats Town Court at a later date.

Hootman was previously arrested on similar charges in April 2021 and Sept. 2019.

