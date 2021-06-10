Elmira woman charged with arson for W. Water Street apartment fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Maribeth Savino has been charged with arson after Elmira Police say she admitted to intentionally starting a fire in an apartment on the 500 block of W. Water Street.

On June 9, at approximately 4:00 P.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to a report of a structure fire. The first officers on scene were advised that Savino, a tenant of the building, was in the apartment where the fire was.

Officers opened the door and were met with heavy smoke. Police say Savino refused to exit the apartment and that she was removed by members of the Elmira Fire Department.

According to Elmira Police, the fire was extinguished and Savino admitted to intentionally starting the fire. She was arrested and charged with second-degree arson before being remanded to the Chemung County Jail









This investigation into this arson is ongoing and anyone who has any information related to this arson is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.