HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of allegedly making a threat against a Horseheads daycare center she used to work at, police said.

Kendra Nichols, 26, was arrested and charged on March 29 with charges of making a bomb threat against Amy’s Sunshine Center on W. Broad Street in the Village of Horseheads. According to the arrest report, the initial investigation by Horseheads Police “revealed the threat may be credible.”

However, after evacuating the daycare and searching the center, HPD, NYSP, Horseheads Fire, and school staff didn’t find any explosives.

Police said Nichols used to work at Amy’s Sunshine Center. She was then charged with a misdemeanor charge of Making a Threat of Mass Harm after police consulted the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

She is due to appear again in the Village of Horseheads Court.