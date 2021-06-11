Elmira woman charged with welfare fraud

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shydeara McMillan of Elmira was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says McMillan allegedly $4,302.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

McMillan has been charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a Class E Felony, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

McMillan was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned next month at the Elmira City Court.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity of Social Services subsidy programs.