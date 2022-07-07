A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. on July 6, 2022 on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police.

Susan Elston, 51, died after the accident that occurred on Beeman Hollow Road. According to police, another vehicle collided with Elston’s car before hitting a parked vehicle.

According to the crash report, the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.