ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been sentenced in connection to a stabbing in the City from two years ago.

Teleema Brooks was sentenced to five years probation each for one count of 2nd-degree Assault and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, according to the court. The sentences will run concurrent with each other.

This comes after Brooks was indicted in September 2020 in connection to the stabbing. According to the indictment at the time, Brooks stabbed a woman with a knife in the City of Elmira on Harriet Street.

She was also originally indicted on one count of burglary.