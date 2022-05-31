ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman is one of three Monoply winners across New York State at Tops Markets.

The grocery store chain announced on May 31 that Joan T. of Elmira was one of three people to win $5,000 in free gas and groceries from Tops, as well as a one-carat diamond. The other winners were Patrick S. of North Tonawanda and Marianna B. of West Seneca.

Tops said this week until June 4 is double ticket week. Monopoly Rip it and Bling tickets are available in Tops checkout lines.

Marianne B.

Joan T. of Elmira and store manager Jamie Wujastyk

Patrick S. with store manager Sam Qureshi

Patrick is pictured with store manager Sam Qureshi and Joan is pictured with store manager Jamie Wujastyk.