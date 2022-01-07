Elmira women sentenced for torturing & killing dogs, endangering child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira women have been sentenced in connection to a disturbing animal cruelty and torture case in Chemung County last summer.

Caitlyn Hunter and Brittany Miller were sentenced this week to six months in the county jail and five years probation following indictments from July 2021 that alleged they tortured, injured, and failed to provide food to animals, as well as endangered a child.

As part of their sentencing, neither woman will be allowed to have any pets.

The July indictments said that between November 2020 and June 2021, Hunter and Miller killed a male and female dog by keeping them “in a cage and failing to provide adequate veterinary and hygienic care, and food or water, and thereby allowed the dog to die and decompose inside the cage.”

The child endangerment charge was included because a child was living in an “unsanitary home which was subsequently condemned.”

Neighbors of the Hunter and Miller told 18 News in June that there was a third dog that was still alive and removed from the home. They said the two women who lived in the home for an extended period of time did not take care of their property. Garbage was piled up outside and a foul stench came from inside the home.

Hunter is currently serving her sentence in the Chemung County Jail, after which Miller will serve her sentence.