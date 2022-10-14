ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to teach kids about the criminal justice system and keep them from ending up in family court, the City of Elmira Youth Court will start its 6-week training this weekend.

Youth Court Coordinator Lisa Miller announced that the first week of training will start at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022. The program is six weeks long and is designed to teach students in grades 7-11 about the criminal justice system with mock trials, homework, and a bar exam.

The City said the Youth Court can be valuable to students on college and job applications and useful in gaining community service experience.