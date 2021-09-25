Elmira’s former Tops Plaza owners share outlook for the building

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira residents are anxiously awaiting news of which stores will be coming to the former Tops Plaza on the city’s southside.

As 18 News first reported this week the property was purchased by Benderson Development for over $800,000 back in July through the online auction Real INSIGHT Marketplace.

A representative for Benderson Development tells 18 News that they think the property “has good potential for a various mix of uses, including medical, retail, office, and more” and that they’ve received interest from businesses looking to lease space in the building.

Benderson Development’s website describes itself as “one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the country.”

Benderson Development’s 800+ property portfolio includes a variety of retail, warehouse, and grocery centers. Businesses in the Florida-based company’s portfolio include Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Whole Foods, Target, Trader Joe’s, CVS, and Tops.

The Tops building has been vacant since 2018 when the company closed the location, as well as several other underperforming stores.