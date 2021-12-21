Elmira’s Holiday Inn Riverview now a Clarion Inn

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Holiday Inn Riverview in Elmira is now under a new brand.

According to hotel staff, the hotel is now a Clarion Inn as of Tuesday morning. The hotel is known for hosting several local events including the EastSide Market, WETM Holiday Blood Drive, and political events.

Clarion Inn is operated by Choice Hotels, which operates more than 7,000 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. Choice Hotels operates other brands including Quality Inn, EconoLodge, and Comfort Inn.

