Elmira’s Street Painting Festival is back this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira Street Painting Festival returns to Downtown Elmira this weekend after going virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Elmira Street Painting Festival is an art-filled, family fun weekend celebrating creativity,” organizers said. “Street painting, also commonly known as street art, is the activity of rendering artistic designs on pavement such as streets, sidewalks, and town squares with impermanent materials,” they continued.

That’s what’s happening Saturday and Sunday downtown. Artists will turn the streets into art. There will also be LIVE music, vendors, food, and so much more for you and your family to enjoy.

If you’re traveling through the area, there are temporary road closures you’ll want to be aware of (until Sunday, July 18th at 7 PM). N. Main from Gray Street to Church Street and E. Gray Street from Lake Street to Baldwin Street.

