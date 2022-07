ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira announced that a new Fire Marshal has been appointed after the former Marshal’s retirement.

Andrew J. Mallow of Pine City N.Y. has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal, effective June 20, 2022. According to the city manager, he is set to have an annual salary of $97,650.

Former Fire Marshal Richard Keyes retired on June 20, 2022. He was with the department for 28 years of service.