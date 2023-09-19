CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An emergency exercise will take place at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport this weekend to train responders in the event of an aircraft emergency.

Those traveling along Interstate 86, Chambers Road, Kahler Road or Sing Sing Road may see an increase in emergency responder traffic, as well as role-playing emergency victim volunteers, as an emergency exercise will be performed at the airport. This exercise will take place from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The purpose of the exercise is to give the airport, mutual aid partners and emergency responders the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency in a safe and controlled environment. The exercise will be conducted in compliance with FAA requirements.