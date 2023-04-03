ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We live in a new world and reality where emergency drills are second nature. Preparing for a disaster or even an outbreak can potentially save lives in the future.

Students from the Elmira College nursing program helped facilitate an emergency health drill for Meningococcal disease or better known as Bacterial Meningitis. Meningococcal disease is a bacteria called Neisseria meninigitidis and can lead to serious blood infections.

The CDC says It has a high mortality rate if left untreated and people who are in crowded or close quarters to others are very susceptible to catching this infection. Elmira College understood the importance of this and took action early to prepare students for any future emergencies.

“What I have learned today is that, especially over the past few years of going through COVID, and then society becoming aware of PPE, and how to handle certain situations,” said Dante Dicesare a senior nursing student at Elmira College. “This is not gonna be the last time that could possibly happen. Maybe not on such a large scale, but it can happen right close to home. So seeing this drill to see how there are 37 organizational ways through tried processes. Helped us see changes that needed to be made for a more efficient outcome.”

Amayia Giscombe a senior nursing student at Elmira College also said, “I guess my experience through this entire exercise is basically being able to handle situations like this, as we’re kind of transitioning from the school world into the more professional world, this situation can happen. So I think being prepared professionally is really important for us as students.”