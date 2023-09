ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – An emergency pipe replacement has closed a portion of a main road in Athens for the day.

Drivers should be aware that Route 199, North Main Street, between Spruce Street and Pine Street in Athens, will be closed for an emergency pipe replacement all day today.

A detour is in place using Walnut Street, River Street and Pine Street. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Drivers can check major roadway conditions by visiting 511pa.com.