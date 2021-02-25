Empire Access now available in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Empire Access has launched Fiber Optic Internet, TV, Phone, and Security services in the Village of Horseheads.

This new fiber service is being offered to both residential and business customers.

“We’re excited to now offer smoking fast Fiber Optic Internet to residents and businesses in the Village of Horseheads! Fiber is the new standard in communications because it utilizes light waves instead of electrical signal to deliver service. This technology enables our company to provide the fastest Internet in Horseheads,” said Jim Baase, Chief Operating Officer for Empire Access.

Empire Fiber Optic service offers the Village of Horseheads a unique opportunity and a clear technological advantage. Many areas comparable to the size of Horseheads currently do not have an option to access Fiber Optic Internet. Fiber Optic service is far more reliable and not prone to slow downs plagued by cable. Each customer has their own dedicated, non-blocking connection and is not affected by congestion and weather. Empire Access features very affordable plans priced below competitors’ offerings for 100 Mbps (Megabits per second) downloads/20 Mbps uploads. Empire also offers Internet download speeds up to 1 Gbps (Gigabit per second) for just $65/month for highly demanding needs. Gigabit Internet is perfect for video streaming, gaming, and downloading large files. Along with Fiber Optic-based Internet service, Empire also offers a complete array of communications and security services – Home and business phone service – including various plans with business options including toll-free numbers, phone systems, voice mail and more TV Service – delivering 100% digital picture quality, crystal clear HD channels, Restart TV, Whole Home DVR capabilities and additional features Security and home automation – such as 24/7 video monitoring and in-home or business-based automation, the ability to remotely manage security, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, adjust heating/cooling and more from a smartphone, tablet, or computer Advanced business services – enterprise Wi-Fi, business email, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber and metro Ethernet

For more information or to speak with an Empire Access Fiber Optic expert, please call 800-338-3300 or visit www.empireaccess.com.