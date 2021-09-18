Empire State Weekly: Reviewing the first drafts of redistricting maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the state redistricting process with the Independent Redistricting Commission Chairs David Imamura and Jack Martins.

The first drafts of the redistricting maps were released on September 15th. The goal is for the bipartisan commission to release one set of maps for the Assembly, Senate, and Congressional districts. However, two versions were released. The “Letters” map was drafted by Democrats. The “Names” map was drafted by Republicans.

“Names” and “Letters” versions of the IRC Draft Maps

Imamura and Martins both spoke to the joint work underway developing the maps. They both expressed a desire and focus to put forth one version of the maps that best represents public input and creates the best solution after narrowly losing a congressional seat from the 2020 Census. Imamura also pointed out that it is not uncommon for commissions to present multiple versions of the redistricting maps as the process moves forward.

The final maps are due in January. If the commission cannot reconcile to a single version, the decision may end up in the hands of the state legislature, which currently has a Democratic supermajority.

