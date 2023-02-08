ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days.

According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.”

Lawrence states that This type of issue has been causing occasional impacts to mail deliveries.

The reported mail delays have been coming from residents in the East Hill area of Elmira, stating they haven’t received their mail in days.

Lawrence said in a statement, “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding and want to assure customers that we will continue to adjust routes as needed to ensure service.”