Empty grocery stores give new opportunity to local business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the coronavirus crisis continues across the United States, residents are running to grocery stores to stock up on essentials leaving grocery shelves empty.

For many this is a scary time as getting things such as toilet paper, water and meats are becoming more and more difficult.

McClure’s Meats Market & Deli has been a staple of Elmira since 1990 and they say that business has nearly doubled over the past week, as day to day activities are changing across the world due to COVID-19.

Barbara Mcclure, co-owner of McClure’s Meat Market & Deli says, “When things get tough people in this community get tougher”.

McClure says that their meat is cut fresh every day and that they grind their beef every morning.

When asked what the advantage of buying locally is instead of at a grocer McClure says that “it’s just easier to shop here”. McClure also going on to say that for those looking to stop up on meat for a rainy day they are just the place for you as they offer meat bundles ranging from $60 -$300.

McClure also says that they are offering free delivery locally.