Empty the Shelters Event Kicks off Today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The BISSELL Pet Foundation summer 2021 Empty the Shelters kicked off today, July 7, and the event runs through Sunday, July 11.

This is a nationwide event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. This summer, more than 180 shelters will take part in 40 states. During the event, adoption fees are reduced to $25.00 or less for each dog, cat, puppy, or kitten. The event began in 2016 as an attempt to encourage people to adopt. The goal for the event this summer is to find homes for 4,000 pets from shelters nationwide.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events have become a valuable tool for our shelter partners to find loving families for their pets, allowing them to support their community and other shelters who struggle.” She also said the Pet Foundation is excited to have the most states participating in the history of the event this July.

Local shelters in the Twin Tiers will be taking place. One of the shelters participating in Empty the Shelters is the Hornell Area Humane Society (HAHS). The Executive Director for the Hornell Area Humane Society, Mary Nisbet, stated, “We are thrilled to have been chosen to participate in the event this year for the first time. We hope to see a large number of homeless animals get adopted by loving families. Shelters are crowded everywhere so every animal adopted opens space for another to come in. That is how adopting an animal really saves two lives….The one leaving and the one entering.”

HAHS is offering a $25.00 adoption fee for altered cats and dogs July 7-11, 2021 at 7649 Industrial Park Rd Hornell NY 14843. Applications must be submitted for adoption and approved prior. The shelter is on an appointment-only basis because of COVID; They ask you please call prior to stopping by to set your appointment.