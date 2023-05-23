ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of National EMS Week, Arnot Ogden opened their first EMS Support Room.

According to Arnot, The room aims to give the Emergency Responders a place to rest while on the field. It is the first of its kind, and the aim is to have more hospitals create spaces for their EMS and paramedics.

“This room is important because it gives us a quiet space where we can just relax and unwind, but it’s also an acknowledgment from the hospital that they value us,” said Richard Kimball, Director of Personnel at Erway Ambulance Service.

James Bohan, Medical Director at Arnot Health, said, “They are part of our team, and so we wanted to do something for them on EMS Week to show how much we appreciate the care they provide for patients.”