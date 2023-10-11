VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) — The Vestal Police Department is investigating the death of an Endicott man whose body was found outside an abandoned nursing home.

Benjamin Garrett, 59, was reported missing by his girlfriend, Lyn Kocick, after failing to return home from work on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Police say a passerby discovered his body in the circle driveway in front of the vacant, flood-damaged former site of the Vestal Nursing Center on Old Vestal Lane.

Kocick said she last saw Garrett the morning of Oct. 1 when he left for work at Texas Roadhouse. According to Kocick, Garrett’s coworkers said he left the restaurant that night at around 11 p.m., and no one reported seeing him afterward. Kocick said he typically walked home to their house in Endicott.

She said Garrett loved her, her son, and his large extended family. Kocick said he was a happy person who loved movies and sports, liked to cook, and was a good provider.

Police say they believe his death was caused by a medical condition, perhaps in conjunction with an accident. An autopsy was conducted this morning, and they have no reason now to believe his death was related to foul play, but the investigation is continuing.