Endicott wins $10 million grant to revitalize downtown

ENDICOTT, NY – The Village of Endicott is one of two communities in the Southern Tier receiving a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state.

The announcement was made by New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kullesid this morning inside the Endicott Visitors Center.

The $10 million from DRI is intended to expand on that work by adding additional security cameras to the Avenue, upgrading the village’s municipal parking lots and even building a combination covered outdoor skating rink and farmers market, among other projects.

“These revitalization investments are a core part of New York’s efforts to build our economy back after the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure inclusive growth in every corner of the state,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “This proposal from Endicott will spur successful and dynamic development in the downtown area, and with the funding now awarded, I cannot wait to see what the future holds for the residents of this great village.”

Endicott had already received $6 million from the Greater Binghamton Fund, which comes from the Southern Tier $500 billion Upstate Revitalization Initiative award, to make significant upgrades to the Washington Avenue business corridor.

The City of Norwich is expected to be named the other Southern Tier recipient of $10 million from DRI.