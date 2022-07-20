(WETM) — The 16th Endless Mountain Music Festival will start this Friday, July 22, and will see 17 days of live orchestral music performed at various locations throughout the Twin Tiers.

The series will start at Mansfield University’s Steadman Theatre this Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.. At the show, film clips will be projected on a screen as the orchestra performs.

Other Venues include The Corning Museum of Glass, The Rockwell Museum, Mansfield University, and the Corning Civic Center Plaza. The full schedule for the orchestra can be found on the festival’s website by clicking/tapping on this link.

Four of the 18 concerts being held from July 22 through Aug. 7 are free for all ages. Youth, ages 20 and under are admitted free to all concerts.

Individual Tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website, or by contacting the ticket office at 570-787-7800 Also available is a season pass format for access to all shows for $199, or a flex pass for $150 that will allow guests to attend six shows of their choice.