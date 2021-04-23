Endless Mountains Maple Festival this weekend in Troy

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The 39th annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival returns to Alparon Park in Troy this weekend.

Events scheduled throughout the festival include a monster truck show, demolition derby, rides, local maple products, and more.

All day $5 wristbands will be available at the gate for Penn Valley Shows carnival rides.

The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will also be on hand with Relish Rachel and Saucy Spence.

Admission tickets for the festival and other events can be found on the Maple Festival website.

The Maple Festival was started in 1981 to promote Maple syrup products in the area.