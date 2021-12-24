Enfield man arrested for stolen property

ENFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 23, New York State Police made an arrest on a man who is believed to have stolen property.

Roy L. Searles, 33, of Enfield, has been arrested for stealing over $1000 worth of property in the town of Enfield.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Searles was given an appearance ticket to report to the court at a later date.

Searles has prior arrests for stolen property and being in possession of and using counterfeit money.

According to State Police, Roy Searles was suspected of passing counterfeit money at the Popeyes in Big Flats back in November, and stealing a trailer in Horseheads back in October.