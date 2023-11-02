ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Economic Opportunity Program, Inc. has been awarded funding to support the ACCEL Clinic in Elmira.

The ACCEL Clinic at the EOP was recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for its commitment to addressing health disparities and improving health equity, naming them a 2023 Health Equity Innovation Awards recipient. The awards program aims to provide financial support to community programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities across Excellus BCBS’s upstate New York service area.

Organizations were invited to apply for the award to receive grants of up to $30,000 to help fund initiatives, programs and research that target the root causes of health inequities, with a specific focus on addressing structural racism. Applicants for the grants were judged based on clear and defined goals and results for reducing health disparities and improving health equity. Twenty grant recipients were selected following a complete review process that included input from individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

The EOP was awarded $30,000 in funding to support the clinic. This funding will allow the ACCEL Clinic to reach more of those living in poverty in Chemung County, improve the health outcome of Chemung County and reduce health disparities for those that are in need.

