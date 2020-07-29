EOP’s Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival going virtual, accepting donations

(WETM) – The Economic Opportunity Program’s annual Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival will be going virtual in 2020.

The event will be held over Facebook Live on August 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. with performances from musicians across the country. Those performing this year include Paul BrownAdam HawleyRagan WhitesideMarcus Johnson, and local favorite Top Shelf.

This year the festival is raising money to purchase a van for the EOP’s after-school programs, including the EDCC Music Consortium. The program helps kids develop their vocal, instrumental, writing, and technical skills and gives them the opportunity to perform in public.

Donations can be made on the festival’s GoFundMe page.

