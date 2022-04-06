ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department announced that it has joined the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center in an effort to enhance crime-fighting.

According to the announcement, the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center (CAC) provides investigative support, intelligence development and crime analysis to help law enforcement more effectively solve, reduce and prevent crime.

The EPD will provide manpower, databases and intelligence and will receive the same from the CAC. Other crime centers are located in Broome, Albany, Erie, Franklin, Niagara, Monroe, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange and Suffolk counties. The partnership will allow for information to be exchanged between these centers to further aid crime-fighting in the area.

The center was founded in 2012 by the Binghamton Police Department and the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Chief Anthony Alvernez said this about the agreement, “The Department is confident that this partnership will offer additional investigative tools and assets to improve the department’s reach and approach with many of the department’s criminal investigations; leading to more crimes solved and an overall reduction in crime over time.”