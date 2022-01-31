EPD Chief and Honor Guard remember fallen NYPD officer at funeral

A funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was set to take place at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/NYPD)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Friday was a somber day of remembrance for law enforcement officials, who lined 5th Ave. in Manhattan to honor the life of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was gunned down with his partner last week in an ambush that left the New York Police Department in mourning and the city on edge. Among the officers in attendance were Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz and members of the Elmira Police Honor Guard.

Chief Anthony Alvernaz called it a somber yet inspiring day for law enforcement.

“It’s just a support system and a reminder that every one of us we put on our badge, we go out there and we do our job,” Chief Alvernaz told 18 News. “But if we go down, we have an entire team worldwide that’s ready to pick up the ball and continue the work, so it’s inspiring.”

Rivera and a partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded on Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a family dispute. Mora’s funeral is being held on Feb. 1, also at St. Patrick’s. Chief Alvernaz and the Elmira Police Honor Guard will also be in attendance to remember the life of Officer Mora.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.