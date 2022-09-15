ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is looking for lateral transfer officers, and is offering a total of up to $20,000 in bonuses for qualified candidates.

EPD said that the effort is an attempt to mitigate historically high staffing shortages. Police Officers who are offered employment will receive $10,000 at the time of swearing-in and are eligible for $5,000 dollar bonuses on one and two-year anniversary dates, according to EPD.

Interested Police Officers can contact the Office of the Chief at: aalvernaz@cityofelmira.net.