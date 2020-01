(WETM) – Carl Mustico retired from the Elmira Police Department on Friday after 28 years of service with the department and Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.







Mustico joined EPD in 1999 and was a uniformed patrolman for 21 years, most recently working in Heritage Park.

He also was a member of the SWAT team and was a certified Clandestine Lab Technician. He received numerous commendations and was named the recipient of the 2001 Mary J. Brunner Award (Officer of the Year) in 2001.