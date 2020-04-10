EPD remind citizens of traffic ticket payment options

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) The Elmira Police Department will continue to enforce local parking laws to maintain an efficient flow of traffic and to make sure roads are clear for emergency vehicles, they said Thursday in a news release.

Three methods can be used to pay for parking tickets. These include by phone, by mail, and online.

To pay for a parking ticket by phone, or to get more information you can call (607)-737-5641.

Personal checks and money orders are the only forms of payment that will be acceptable by mail.

To pay online go to cityofelmira.net. Then find the “Guides” heading and go to the drop-down link titled “Citizens Guide to Parking.”

No payments will be accepted in person until further notice.

To appeal a parking violation, instructions can be found on the backside of the ticket, but if the payment is not received an additional penalty could be applied to the fine.