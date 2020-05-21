Live Now
Driver located after allegedly fleeing College Ave. accident

UPDATE (12:21 p.m.): Elmira Police tell 18 News that the driver has been located and that additional information will be released at a later time.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to an accident early Thursday morning where the vehicle appeared to have fled the scene.

The accident happened on College Ave. near Roe Street where a telephone pole was struck and a No Parking sign was pulled out out of the ground.

There is currently no information regarding the vehicle that was involved.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

