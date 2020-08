ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a concrete statue that was taken from a residence at the 400 block of W. Church St.

The statue of a woman reclining in a chaise lounge is about two feet long and weighs approximately 40 lbs.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this statue, please contact the Elmira Police Department