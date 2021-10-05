EPD seeking applicants for Substitute School Crossing Guard for the 2021-2022 School Year

Crossing guard Frank Dewalt helps students and parents cross the street in front of Codwell Elementary School Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Houston. Students in Houston are finally starting their new school year following a two-week delay because of damage from Harvey. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News recieved the following press release Tuesday morning.

“The Elmira Police Department is presently seeking qualified applicants to fill the position of Substitute School Crossing Guard for the 2021-2022 School Year. Applicants who pass a background check and medical evaluation are expected to be able to stand on their feet for several hours daily and in varying weather conditions. The positions are part-time and are typically an on-call basis for the time being. A part-time position may lead to full time appointment as these positions become available. .

Applications can be found at cityofelmira.net or by coming to the Elmira Police Department Traffic Bureau at 312 Lake St. Elmira 14901. For further information and prior to coming in person please call 737-5641.

A link to the City of Elmira Employment Application can be found here.