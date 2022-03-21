ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Battle of the Badges charity hockey game between Elmira Police and Elmira Fire is set to return to First Arena once again.

The Elmira Police Department will face off with the Elmira Fire Department on Friday, March 25. The game is free, but attendees can donate $5 to go to the winning team’s charity of choice.

Friday will mark the return of the annual event for the first time in several years due to COVID shutdowns. In 2017, Elmira City Fire beat EPD 5-0, and the money was donated to the Elmira Animal Shelter and the Joe Dauphinet family, to help pay for medical costs.

The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. on March 25 in the First Arena Rec Rink,