ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Erie Plaza in Elmira is in the process of being redeveloped, but before anything can be erected, a few boxes need to be checked.

The owner of the plaza property, Jawed Syed, requested a list of fence companies and contractors through the code department at the city of Elmira to try and prevent trespassers from coming onto the property. Syed claims that the city wasn’t allowing him to secure the property with any fences around it.

However, the City Manager of Elmira, Mike Collins, said in a statement that “The City Code Department has requested the owner to have site plan approval, there has been no submission of a fence being on the property as of today.”

Syed said he is currently working with an architect to put forward a plan to redevelop the plaza for the city of Elmira to approve before moving accordingly. Until that time, the property will remain in its current condition before any further action is taken.