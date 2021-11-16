Erin man indicted for installing secret camera in woman’s bedroom

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Erin man arrested for unlawful surveillance two weeks ago has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury.

According to court documents, Erik Powell, 47, allegedly “surreptitiously” installed a camera to record and view a woman dressing and undressing, recording “her intimate parts, for his or another person’s amusement, entertainment or for the purpose of degrading or abusing” the woman.

Powell was arrested at the beginning of this month. The crime happened between September 1 and October 18, according to the indictment.

He was indicted on one count of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a class-E felony.