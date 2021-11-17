Ernie Davis Academy Acting Principal stepping down amid school bullying concerns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Theresa Usack, Acting Principal at Ernie Davis Academy, has announced she is stepping down from her role and moving into a position within the Elmira City School District.

Usack released a letter to parents on Wednesday announcing the decision.

Colin Werfelman, Principal of Diven Elementary School, will serve as the new Acting Principal of Ernie Davis Academy.

Usack’s move comes amid concern from parents over bullying at Ernie Davis Academy and the same day parents are planning to voice their concerns at an Elmira City School District board meeting.

After two gatherings, parents, child advocates, and a few students plan to share their experiences and plea for a solution to the growing issue.

“My son is out of the Elmira School District, but there are a lot of other children being bullied and I am going to keep pursuing this,” Ledger told 18 News in an interview.

Elmira City Schools Superintendent Hillary J. Austin says this school year has been particularly difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the advent of Tik Tok challenges.

“It’s been a challenging start for our staff and I think for students. We’re seeing that there’s a lot of conflict from outside of school that’s being brought into school,” Superintendent Austin said.